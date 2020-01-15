President of Cuba congratulates island scientists



HAVANA, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, congratulated the Cuban scientists on the occasion of the Day of Science.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel recalled Fidel’s words, when he said: The future of our fatherland must necessarily be a future of men of science, it has to be a future of men of thought, because precisely that is what we are sowing the most. Congratulations to our scientists on Science Day.

Every January 15, the Cuban Science Day is celebrated and it is recalled that on the same date, the historical leader of the Revolution gave a famous speech, at an event at the Academy of Sciences.