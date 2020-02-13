President of Cuba congratulates Cuban radio workers



HAVANA, Cuba.- As World Radio Day celebrated on Thursday, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez wrote on his official Twitter account: “Congratulations to all Cuban radio workers.“

In this regard, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “On this World Radio Day, let us recognize the enduring power of radio to promote diversity and contribute to build a more peaceful and inclusive world.”

As published by the UN official website, the objectives of this day are to raise public and media awareness of the importance of radio.

In Cuba, the Cuban Radio System operates 99 stations nationals, provincials and locals, as well as an international one, which cover 98 percent of the national territory.