President of Cuba attends international culinary event



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended this Thursday in Havana the opening of the second Cuba Sabe 2020 International Workshop, that will run until next Saturday.

More than 200 delegates from Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Spain and Italy attend the event that includes workshops, conferences, tours and tastings.

As the chairwoman of the organizing committee, Lis Cuesta, said Italy will be the guest country of honor as it is a nation with a palpable mark within Cuban gastronomy.

Cuba Sabe 2020 International Workshop aims to promote the values of national local cuisine and is organized by the cultural tourism promotion agency Paradiso, with the Ministry of Tourism and the Culinary Federation of Cuba, among other entities.