President of Cuba attends event for 60th anniversary of MINREX



HAVANA, Cuba.- This Monday afternoon the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, attends the event for the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), in the Universal Room of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, is also present at the event; Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also attend.

In addition, ministers and representatives of state and government organizations, civil society and political and mass organizations, Chancellery workers and students and professors of the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations were present at the vent for the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).