President of Cuba Attends Annual Assembly of Ministry of Communications



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez participates in the annual assembly of the Ministry of Communications (MINCOM), accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

They are also present the members of the Political Bureau of the Party Mercedes Lopez Acea and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of CTC, as well as Gladys Bejerano, Comptroller General of the Republic, and Jorge Luis Perdomo, Minister of Communications.

The meeting will analyze the main results and shortcomings of the sector in 2019, marked by the escalation of the blockade, but at which progress was made gradually in the development of telecommunications infrastructure and services.

Work projections will also be established for 2020, three years after the adoption of the Cuban society’s computerization program.