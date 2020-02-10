President Diaz-Canel Heads Inauguration of University Congress

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez leads in Havana, the 12nd edition of the University 2020 International Congress of Higher Education.

With the theme of the forum University and the 2030 Agenda, the Minister of Higher Education of Cuba, Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, will offer to the almost 2,000 delegates and guests, the lecture titled University and Sustainable Development. A View from Cuba.

International workshops on Pedagogy of Higher Education and the lecture How to Educate for Transformation are included in the International Congress of Higher Education.

Other works of interest are related to Higher Education and its perspectives and the role of its Institutions in sustainable development.