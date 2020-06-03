Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday ratified the thought of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, that Cuba defends peace and is willing to a dialogue, but without conditions .

On Twitter, the Cuban president posted, ‘Cuba is not the enemy of peace or reluctant to exchange or cooperation between countries of different political systems, but has been and will be intransigent in defense of its principles.’

With the hashtag #SomosContinuidad, Diaz-Canel´s tweet alluded to a phrase ‘The Trojan Horse,’ through which Fidel Castro reflected the strong political battle of June 2, 2009, in the Organization of American States (OAS).

At that time, several Latin American rulers called for removing the suspension of Cuba from OAS, in force since 1962, which was approved.

Diaz-Canel has affirmed in various international forums the firm disposition of his country to dialogue without conditions and based on respect, as he did on October 2019 at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

Previously, Army General Raul Castro, in his capacity as President of the Councils of State and Ministers, also expressed Cuba’s will to sustain relations of civilized coexistence with the United States, but without giving up on any of its principles.