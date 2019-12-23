Leaders of the world congratulate Prime Minister of Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba.- The appointment last Saturday of Manuel Marrero Cruz as Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, has sparked messages of congratulations from several parts of the world.

China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang congratulated his Cuban counterpart and expressed the possibility of leveraging six decades of good relations to realize benefit projects for both peoples, the Cuban Chancellery highlights on Twitter.

Similarly, the head of the Russian government, Dmitry Medvedev, congratulated the new Cuban Prime Minister, and confirmed his willingness to work at the government level, in order to strengthen bilateral relations and promote promising new initiatives in all the fields.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Luali Akeik, Prime Minister of the Saharawi Republic, sent congratulations from the liberated territories to Manuel Marrero Cruz on his appointment.