Havana, Cuba- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 15 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,107 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Tuesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the fourth consecutive day that there were no additional deaths from the virus on the island. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,830 patients have recovered — with 3 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.