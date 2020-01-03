Havana looks to improve its economy

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cuban capital has fifty local development projects, focused on gastronomy, recreation, food, technology, accommodation, and goods and services.

The Vice-President of the Board of Provincial Administration, Jorge Luis Villa, reported that the figure will continue to increase in search of fully exploiting the potential of the territory.

Villa explained that in each of the fifteen municipalities of the city there is at least one local development project, which responds to the strategy of progress of the territories, taking into account their characteristics and capabilities.

The Vice-President of the Board of Provincial Administration added that these initiatives aim to solve the problems of each of the municipalities in Havana, and also contribute to generate employment, offers of goods and services and contribute income to the territorial contribution.