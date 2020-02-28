Government visit examines economic objectives in Mayabeque, Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- A government visit, headed by the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, examined important economic objectives in the western province of Mayabeque today evaluating the potential of the territory and its development.

The president toured a center for pig farming; the White Rum Havana Club production complex, soft drink factory and the Lefersa yeast production plant.

He was also at the mixed Saving ceramic slab factory -a joint venture with Vietnam-; a high-tech plant to process food, fruits and vegetables and concluded this tour in the Western Mining Company.

For his part, the Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés, examined areas of the Héctor Molina Riaño sugar plant, in the San Nicolás municipality, where he received detailed information about the development of the harvest campaign in the territory, and the performance of the Boris Luis Santa Coloma sugar factory in the town of Madruga.

This industry is committed to producing animal feed in substitution of imported feed, a task called to be strengthened in each factory, Valdés said, according to information from Radio Mayabeque.

As part of the itinerary, Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, visited the Antonio Maceo Credit and Services fruit Cooperative, in Bejucal, where a center of canned food production is located.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman, and the Minister of Communications, Jorge Luis Perdomo, talked with workers and clients of a paperwork office in the municipality of Güines to emphasize the curbing of obstacles and shortening deadlines.

Chapman reviewed works on the demarcation aqueduct to learn about the situation of water supply and sanitation.

The government visit to Mayabeque is the fifth of the current year corresponding to the second cycle, preceded by the provinces of Las Tunas, in the east; Sancti Spíritus and Cienfuegos, in the center, and Artemis, in the west.

The territory received the government team in February last year also to visit centers of economic and social interest as part of a work system where collective management prevails.