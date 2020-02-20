All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Esteban Lazo Receives President of Pan-African Parliament

By on News
Esteban Lazo received President of Pan-African Parliament

Photos by the author

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, received this Thursday the head of the Pan-African Parliament, Roger Nkodo Dang, who is paying a working visit to the island.

At the cordial meeting, Lazo highlighted the historical links between Cuba with the African continent, and recalled the rich shared heritage, which is an indispensable part of the Cuban nationality.

The head of the Pan-African Parliament also appreciated Cuba’s role in the struggles for the liberation of its continent, and celebrated the achievements of the island in health indicators, despite the bloody blockade of the United States.

The idea of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro was recalled by both sides that agreed on the intention of continuing to strengthen the inter-parliamentary links and the union between both peoples.

