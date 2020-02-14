Esteban Lazo exchanges with Caribbean ambassadors in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba.- Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, exchanged with ambassadors of Caribbean nations in Cuba, on the Constitution of the Republic and the legislative activity developed to ensure its implementation.

Lazo Hernandez appreciated the interest of Caribbean diplomats in the Cuban political system, and assured that work is being done to strictly comply with Magna Carta, so a schedule of legal norms has already been approved.

In this space of exchange, Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, presented to visitors a summary of the content of the Law of Laws.

The relationship of the National Assembly with governors and the functions of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister were among the topics on which the ambassadors asked.