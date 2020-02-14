All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»Esteban Lazo Exchanges with Caribbean Ambassadors in Cuba

Esteban Lazo Exchanges with Caribbean Ambassadors in Cuba

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Esteban Lazo exchanges with Caribbean ambassadors in Cuba

Esteban Lazo exchanged with ambassadors of Caribbean nations in Cuba. Photo/Tony Hernandez Mena/ ANPP.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, exchanged with ambassadors of Caribbean nations in Cuba, on the Constitution of the Republic and the legislative activity developed to ensure its implementation.

Lazo Hernandez appreciated the interest of Caribbean diplomats in the Cuban political system, and assured that work is being done to strictly comply with Magna Carta, so a schedule of legal norms has already been approved.

In this space of exchange, Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, presented to visitors a summary of the content of the Law of Laws.

The relationship of the National Assembly with governors and the functions of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister were among the topics on which the ambassadors asked.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.