Diaz-Canel tours Havana Steel Company

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, toured the Varona Mechanical Metal Company, at San Miguel del Padron municipality in Havana, accompanied by the highest political and governmental authorities of the territory.

According to the site of the Presidency of the Republic on Twitter, the head of State came to that entity to learn about the behavior of productions covering implements for sugar harvest, feed industry and water treatment plants, which allow import substitution.

The Varona Mechanical Metal Company replaces imports and contributes to local development in canning factories, bus stops, metal furniture, food industry spare parts and aseptic bag packaging. It also develops new production projects for the Ministry of Tourism, the Mariel Special Zone of Development, the coal industry, the recovery of bridges, as well as support for social works.

In 2019, the entity of the Iron and Mechanical Industry Business Group turned 41 years old and the Cuban President asked the executives to “think of all the obstacles they face today to develop productions, to enhance the company and its proposals for solutions”.