Diaz-Canel thanks message of encouragement and support from Lula



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked through social media for the message of encouragement and support sent by the leader of the Brazilian Workers’ Party, Luis Ignacio Lula Da Silva.

Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter: Lula: “The people of Cuba are a gigant before the world.” Thank you, brother for your message of encouragement and support. The Cuban people are with you. Hugs.

In the letter sent to the Cuban President, Lula da Silva conveyed his admiration and gratitude to the island for the international solidarity shown in the face of the expansion of Covid-19.

The former worker leader said on his missive read on national television this Tuesday that he was thrilled to see the Cuban medical brigade arrive in Italy, one of the most affected countries by the new coronavirus.