Diaz-Canel joins applause to health staff



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted this Monday on Twitter the initiative of thousands of Cubans this Sunday to applaud the work of the health staff of Cuba and the world in the fight against the new Coronavirus.

The applause of the 9. Applause of admiration and affection to our heroes, our doctors for soul and body, the President wrote on that social network, and linked to his tweet an information from Granma newspaper about the mass applause.

The initiative is a token of appreciation for the selfless work that doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and health personnel in general do in Cuban territory and the world, to contain the expansion of COVID-19.

For tonight, after the gunship at 9 pm, we are summoned all the residents of Cuba and those who in other parts of the world also wish, through applause, to say Thank you #CubaPorLaSalud