Diaz-Canel highlights efforts in recovery after tornado



HAVANA, Cuba.-The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted this Monday the efforts made by the people together with authorities for the recovery of Havana, which was punished by a tornado in 2019.

“A year from two tornadoes. Solidarity, effort and commitment triumphed,” the Cuban Head of State wrote on his Twitter account.

The President of the island refers to the meteorological event, and to the rapid response of citizens and institutions that participated in changing the image of the city in the shortest possible time.

According to Cuban authorities, at the end of last December more than 10 thousand homes of a plan of just over 6 thousand had been built in Havana, where much of that difference focused on those of people affected by the natural event.