Diaz-Canel exchanges with artists and intellectuals

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, exchanged with artists and intellectuals on the business system of music in the country and other important issues for that sector, as part of the agreements of the 9th Congress of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), developed last year.

Diaz-Canel and UNEAC members also analyzed the main material deficiencies, the work of the representative agencies and the actions developed and in process.

The meeting found that companies operate for some artists under state grant criteria and for others through a marketing mechanism.

During the meeting, it was proposed to create a group to improve the system of work, and the Head of State noted there are many problems to be solved so he called for creative ways to develop talent.