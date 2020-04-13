Diaz-Canel Calls to Join 9 p.m. Applause



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, called this Monday all Cubans to join at 9 p.m. in the applause of thanks to the health professionals fighting the newCoronavirus.

On his Twitter account, the President called on Cubans to stay at home if it is not strictly necessary to go out, to contribute to the work of doctors, nurses and health technicians in the Covid-19 confrontation.

I ask every Cuban who does it, to ask himself as he applauds what he did all day long to help the country overcome the epidemic. If he stayed home, he also earned his own applause, Cuba Salva Vidas, Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Government authorities called for compliance with social isolation measures, the use of nasobucos, and the protection of children and older adults.