Diaz-Canel calls to celebrate May 1 from home

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel convened this Thursday to celebrate May 1st, International Workers’ Day, with flags, applause, songs and shared feelings, from our homes.

With hashtags Mi Casa Es Mi Plaza (My Home Is My Square) and Por Cuba Unidos Venceremos (For Cuba We United Will Win), the Cuban President shared the message on Twitter, where he called last Tuesday to honor the health staff during the celebrations of the date.

The Cuban Head of State also called to sing the National Anthem at eight o’clock in the morning, to celebrate the ephemeris and in tribute to those working to defeat Covid-19.

For Cuba We United Will is the motto that presides over the celebrations this year, which will be focused on the fulfillment of social isolation, essential to stop the spread of disease caused by the new coronavirus.