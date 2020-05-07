Diaz-Canel appreciates solidarity of China



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, thanked the support of the solidarity nation of China, in reference to the donation of the Communist Party of that country to the island, with protective material intended for the confrontation to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Cuba received a batch of 6,000 N95 masks and 60 thousand surgical masks, donated by the International Relations Department of the Communist Party Central Committee of the Asian country.

The donation will be delivered to the National Health System to be located in those places where they are most needed, Angel Arzuaga, deputy chief of the Department of International Relations said at the official ceremony of delivery.

Arzuaga emphasized that at a time when the United States increase the blockade on the island, acts of cooperation between Cuba and China materialize, based on mutual respect.