Diaz-Canel: Africa can always count on Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, said on Africa Day that this continent will always be able to count on the island.

“From Africa they brought our ancestors by force. Tens of thousands of its descendants returned to it voluntarily. Together we shed shared blood. Together we faced the challenge of development,” he wrote on his Twitter profile.

The Cuban President emphasized that Cuba feels for the peoples of Africa a deep affection, and added that the island honors African heritage, with doctors and teachers, solidarity and brotherhood in a continent where empires have brought only contempt, wars and looting.

Meanwhile, Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, expressed in Twitter that Cuba and Africa share much more than the blood running through our veins, such as culture, traditions and spirit of struggle.