Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba on work visit to France
PARIS, France.- Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, arrived in Paris, the capital of France, to carry out an extensive program of work with government and business authorities.

According to Pedro Luis Pedroso, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations Office at Geneva, the exchange aims to continue the consolidation of the broad political, commercial, economic, and cooperation ties between the two nations.

Cuba and France have links in very important areas to the development of the island such as tourism, culture, energy, agriculture and biotechnology.

The French government repeatedly spoke out against the economic, trade and financial blockade the United States holds against Cuba, and which has worsened in recent times with the current Trump Administration.

