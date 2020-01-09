All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuba’s President Highlights Workers’ Contribution to Economic Debate

Cuba's President highlights workers' contribution to economic debate

Diaz-Canel highlights workers’ contribution to economic debate.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez highlighted the essential contribution and participation of workers in the debate of the National Economic Plan for 2020.

Diaz-Canel and part of the Government’s economic team participated on Wednesday in the analysis of the National Economic Plan for the  current year with members of the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba.

There, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, addressed key issues to discuss with workers such as fulfilling the plan and surpassing it; actual import substitution and savings by doing more with less.

Among the working priorities for the 2020 Plan are the increase and diversification of exports and incomes; and use at the maximum possible capacity of the domestic industry to replace imports.

