Cuban President rejects U.S. action against Venezuela

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said the U.S. attack on Venezuela and its President Nicolas Maduro is against the region.

On his account on the social network Twitter, Diaz-Canel stated that while governments of the area and the world unite against Covid-19 pandemic, the empire threatens our peoples.

The Cuban President further denounced the defeated empire attacks, lies and threats, alluding to U.S. hostility against Venezuela.

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, offered the eve rewards of up to $15 million, for information leading to arrest or failure of guilt for drug trafficking against Nicolas Maduro. They also lash out against Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami, and the President of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello.