Cuban President ratifies solidarity with Venezuela



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, ratified the bonds of solidarity with Venezuela regarding the arrival in the South American nation of a group of doctors to support the fight against the new coronavirus.

Diaz-Canel’s message also includes an article from Granma newspaper about the experts who arrived in Caracas, to advice on the protection of Cuban collaborators already serving in that country.

The doctors´ team is composed of specialists in epidemiology, virology, intensive therapy and medical clinic, members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Physicians Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.

In another message published on the social network, the Cuban President highlighted the solidarity thinking of the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the humanist character of the Cuban process.