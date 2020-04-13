Cuban medical brigade leaves for Togo to face Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban medical brigade left for Togo, in West Africa, to join actions against SARS CoV-2.

This is the first time that Cuban doctors will work in Togo, according to official sources.

Angola was the first country on the continent to receive Cuban doctors with enthusiasm and hope, on April 9th.

Other specialists from the Henry Reeve International Contingent are fighting Covid-19 in 18 countries such as Italy, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Belize.

Cuban health professionals were instructed to protect themselves and contribute to the health protocols of the countries in which they are working.

Founded by Fidel Castro in 2005, the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics ‘Henry Reeve’ provides solidarity aid to countries in emergency scenarios.