Cuban government intensifies action against pandemic

HAVANA, Cuba.- With a view to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Cuba, the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, in meeting with the representatives of all entities involved in the Epidemic Prevention and Control Plan, indicated an intensification of the planned measures.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz commented that 230 government regulations are already in place; among the most recent ones, he mentioned the request for withdrawal for foreign vessels sailing in Cuban territorial waters.

Although Marrero confirmed that any situation in such crews or passengers with health problems, or technical damage, will receive due attention.

The Cuban Prime Minister reported that the current context entails suspending the arrival of all types of aircraft in the country, as this also constitutes an additional risk to the people.

In Favor of Our People

During the meeting on Tuesday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel explained the decision to guide in all entities that remain active, that every worker vulnerable to the disease, due to age or pathologies he presents, is released from his work, with the appropriate wage treatments.

In addition, at the request of the Provincial Defense Council of Pinar del Rio, the Ministry of Public Health and the National Defense Council decreed restrictive measures of isolation in Camilo Cienfuegos Community, Consolation del Sur municipality.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo reported on the extension until June 30 of the life cycle of Nautas accounts that expired on March 30.

Perdomo also highlighted the 60-day extension for the guarantee of the equipment marketed by the Company of Telecommunications of Cuba (ETECSA) whose term expires during April.