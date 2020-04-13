Cuban Drug to Prevent Covid-19

HAVANA, Cuba.- Biomoduline T, a biological immunomodulatory produced at the National Center for Biopreparation in Cuba, is being applied to vulnerable people preventively to combat the new coronavirus.

The product has proven results in increasing defenses of organisms and scientific evidence suggests that during a Covid-19 infection, it provides T cells to fight the disease.

In the current context of the pandemic, the National Center for Biopreparation recommended to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health the inclusion of Biomoduline T within the drug protocol to be used to address the epidemic.

Mary Carmen Reyes Zamora, Head of the Clinical Trials Group of the National Center for Biopreparation, said that the product can be applied preventively in older adults and in health personnel at risk of contagion.