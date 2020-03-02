Cuban Chancellor Exchanges with Ambassador of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held an exchange with Melainine Etkana, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, who will conclude soon his mission in Havana.

As the head of Cuban diplomacy publishes on his official Twitter profile, both government representatives debated at the headquarters of the Cuban Chancellery about the close bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two peoples for 40 years.

Cuba and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic established diplomatic relations on January 21, 1980, based on respect, cooperation and mutual support between the two governments.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is a state with limited recognition, formed by former Spanish province of Spanish Sahara.