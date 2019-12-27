Cuba with reasons to celebrate despite blockade

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Island will celebrate the 61st anniversary of the Revolution next January 1st, immersed in its historic battle for sovereignty and self-determination.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated to Parliament last December 21 that there is still a lot to be done and said, but, in addition, there is time to celebrate the year that concludes, full of tensions and challenges, but also of victories.

The Cuban head of State then raised the battle for economic efficiency as one of the country’s priorities for next year, in the face of attempts by its adversaries to destroy Socialism to present it as impossible.

Diaz-Canel further emphasized that when the history of these days is written, a chapter on 2019 will have to be reserved because of the brutal, insane mode in which the aggression to Cuba was intensified.