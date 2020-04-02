Cuba warns of Yankee military operation in Caribbean

HAVANA, Cuba.- Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, said this Thursday that the military operation announced by the United States government involving the deployment of warships near Venezuela and special troop movements, constitutes a serious threat to the peace of all in the region.

Rodriguez Parrilla called the alleged fight against drug trafficking an opportunistic pretext, argued by Donald Trump’s Administration to carry out that naval action.

Washington’s announcements include sending Navy ships for the militarization of the eastern Caribbean, within days of filing charges of alleged drug trafficking against Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela.

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez regarded the claim of the United States Government as an extreme audacity against the full dignity of the South American country.