Cuba sends nursing brigade to Barbados

HAVANA, Cuba.- A nursing brigade departed on Sunday from Cuba to Barbados where they will help facing Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-Dos coronavirus.

The detachment consists of 101 nurses, 95 women and 6 men, who join health contingents sent to countries in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to curb the spread of the pandemic.

It is the first time in the history of Cuban medical collaboration that a team made up of one hundred percent of nursing graduates has been sent to another nation, and they will be led by a doctor.

Upon arrival in Barbados, the group belonging to the Henry Reeve International Contingent will pay tribute to the victims of the 1976 terrorist attack by people serving the CIA on a Cubana de Aviacion flight traveling from that country to Havana.