Cuba Reports 26 new Covid-19 Cases

HAVANA, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported this Wednesday that 26 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, for a total of 212 in the country, and 4 new medical discharges were given, including a 94-year-old Cuban citizen.

The expert noted that of those diagnosed with the disease, 188 have a stable clinical evolution, as well as 4 patients are reported in critical condition and 1 as severe.

Dr. Duran reported that as of the close of Tuesday, 2742 patients are admitted, including 1140 suspects.

The official added that another 26,278 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

Cuba vs. Covid-19

On Tuesday 444 cases were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 26 positive samples, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) highlighted today.

The expert remarked at a press conference that of the 26 confirmed cases, 25 Cubans and one Spanish were diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Duran pointed out that of these Cubans diagnosed with COVID-19, 8 have a source of infection abroad: the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Spain, while 10 were contacts of confirmed cases and 7 were contacts of travelers from abroad.

The National Director of Epidemiology of MINSAP said the country accumulates 2 thousand 766 samples carried out and 212 positive to the new coronavirus.

An Intense Search

The National Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, announced that today in the country is performed to different population groups the real-time PCR test, a very confirmatory molecular diagnosis of COVID-19.

He explained that all suspects between the 3rd and the 7th day of the disease are tested, and all people who are contacts of confirmed cases.

Dr. Duran said patients confirmed and from now on present a severe acute respiratory infection will also be tested with real-time PCR test.

He announced that rapid tests are applied to all those in isolation centers, those who arrived in the country from March 17 to 23 and who are not in these institutions, and those with an acute respiratory infection.

Detecting more People

The National Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Duran assured that rapid testing to detect COVID-19 will also be performed on older people in nursing homes, grandparents’ houses and other places.

He explained that this intense search allows to the detect the greatest number of people who may be infected, and called for further protection, using nasobuco and compliance with social isolation measures.

Dr. Duran said that that who tests positive for the rapid test is confirmed with the real-time PCR test, a molecular diagnosis.

He added that the one who tests negative stays in an isolation center if he is there, and if he is somewhere else is submitted to surveillance with movement limitation up to 14 days, because it is to be expected whether or not he develops the symptoms.