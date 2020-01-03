Cuba rejects U.S. measures



HAVANA, Cuba.- Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected this Friday the threatening measures without practical effects imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on Twitter that he strongly rejects the State Department’s decision to ban the entry into the United States of the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cuba, a measure without any practical effect, threatening and slanderous.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision is linked to Cuba’s support for the constitutional government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frias has a long service sheet in the FAR including his participation in internationalist combative actions at Ethiopia and Angola. In addition, he holds the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba and is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party.