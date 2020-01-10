Cuba rejects new U. S. bans

HAVANA, Cuba.- Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, expressed his rejection of the new measures released by the US State Department to expand its list of flight bans to Cuba.

On Twitter, the head of the Cuban diplomacy called these bans a serious violation of human rights, which limit the freedom of travel of U.S. citizens to the island, as well as hindering the family reunification of Cubans.

In a statement, the Trump Administration states that charter operators will have 60 days to suspend routes to nine Cuban airports; only the routes to Havana will remain.

Due to that measure, on December 10, the trips of Jetblue and American Airlines to Santa Clara, Holguin and Camaguey were suspended.