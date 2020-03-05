Cuba, Indonesia hold meeting on cooperation in boxing

Jakarta, Indonesia.- Cuban and Indonesian authorities held a meeting in this capital on the preliminary results of the sports collaboration between the two countries, mainly in boxing, diplomatic sources reported today.

In the meeting – attended by the Cuban ambassador in Indonesia, Tania Velazquez, and the Pertina president, the Indonesian boxing association, Jhoni Asadoma – a bilateral agreement for the cooperation in that discipline was analyzed.

The agreement between Pertina and Cubadeportes organization makes possible the island’s technical assistance to the Indonesian national boxing team.

Authorities of the Asian country pointed out that this experience has also allowed the development of community actions in the province of Nussa Tengara East, training base of the team.

During the meeting, Asadoma expressed his satisfaction for the results achieved so far and ratified his willingness to continue the historic cooperation with Cuba.

Likewise, he acknowledged the Cuban contribution to the preparation of the Indonesian team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Cuban diplomat stated that such cooperation responds to the ties that have united Cuba and Indonesia for 60 years.

With the support of Cuban technical cooperation, the Indonesian national boxing team obtained 6 medals in the last Asian Games held in the Philippines.

On this occasion, the team is seeking its Olympic tickets in the Asian regional qualifying tournament held in Jordan.