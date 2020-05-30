HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, May 29, 448 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another thousand 617 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19 2 thousand 015 samples were studied, resulting in 20 positive samples. The country accumulates 103 thousand 123 samples carried out and 2 thousand 025 positive (2.0%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 20 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 2 thousand 025 in the country.

The 20 confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them 20 (100%) were confirmed case contacts.

Of the 20 diagnosed cases, 17 (85%) were women and three (15%) men. The worst-affected age groups were 40 to 60 with twelve cases (60%) followed by those under 40 with 6 (30%). 80% (16) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 20 confirmed cases:

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases related to the event at AICA Laboratories.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 56, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 77, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 60, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

41-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 22, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 24, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 21, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event in La Epoca Department Store. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 8, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 48, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 41, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 54, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

51-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 24, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 40, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 40, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 42, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event in La Epoca Department Store. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 45, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 64, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 37, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to the event at AICA Laboratories. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 2, 25 patients diagnosed with the disease, 145 confirmed are kept admitted and 142 (97.9%) have a stable clinical evolution. 83 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 795 recovered patients (88.7%) (35 medical highs yesterday) are reported. Three patients are reported in a serious condition.

Patients reported in severe condition:

Cuban citizen, 87, from Cerro municipality. A history of ischemic cardiopathy. She began with shortness of breath and sinus bradycardia, so it was decided to move her on to Intensive Care Therapy. She is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen. Hemodynamically stable. Electrocardiogram with full left branch blockage and first degree ventricular atrium blockage. Rx chest with suggestive areolar images of bronchiectasis and discreet inflammatory lesions on right base. She is reported in a serious condition.

84-year-old Cuban citizen. He is from La Habana Vieja municipality. History of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and ischemic cardiopathy. He began with vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration manifestations so he was moves for Intensive Care Therapy. He is afebrile, without respiratory symptoms, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with inflammatory lesions in 1/3 lower right hemithorax. H He is reported in a serious condition.

69-year-old Cuban citizen. Personal pathological background: arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and obesity. Patient who, while admitted to the room confirmed, began with abundant diarrhea in number (15) and quantity with manifestations of dehydration, moving to Intensive Care Therapy. She has not respiratory symptoms, no more diarrhea, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with discreet inflammatory lesions on right base. She is reported in a serious condition.

77-year-old Cuban citizen from the Provincial Social Care Center in Cotorro died. Personal pathological background: ischemic cardiopathy, chronic renal insufficiency, senile dementia, chronic malnutrition. She developed liquid and crackle diarrhea and right lung-based. She was admitted in Therapy, with treatment with parenteral hydration and Ceftriaxone. She subsequently developed severe dyspnea, cyanosis, and hypotension so she was intubated, ventilated and supported with amines. She had a cardiorespiratory arrest in asystole, cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed that were not effective. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to her family and friends.

Until May 29, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases, with 5 million 776 thousand 934 confirmed cases (+120 thousand 319) and 360 thousand 089 deaths (+4 thousand 734) are reported, with a lethality of 6.23% (-0.05).

In the Americas region, 2 million 698 thousand 519 confirmed cases (+67 thousand 663) are reported, 46.71% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 155 thousand 764 deceased (+ 3 thousand 166) for a lethality of 5.77% (-0.03).