Cuba denounces campaign against medical collaboration

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, condemned via Twitter the United States’ campaign against the Cuban medical collaboration, which affects the right to health of 67 million people in Latin America.

According to Rodriguez, the American government not only attacks the island for political reasons, but also violates the right to health of Latin Americans.

Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador gave in recent months to the hostile stance of the White House towards Cuba, a scenario that ended the attendance of Cuban professionals in these territories.

Meanwhile, Cuba has reiterated its willingness to save lives in other latitudes on the basis of legitimate inter-governmental cooperation programs.