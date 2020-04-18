Cuba Confirms 986 Covid-19 Cases



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, April 17, 2 thousand 866 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 7,592 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 895 cases were studied, resulting in 63 positive samples. The country accumulates 25 thousand 309 samples made and 986 positive (3.9%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 63 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 986 in the country.

The 63 new cases confirmed were Cuban. 49 of them were contacts of confirmed case and the source of infection of 14 is not accurate.

Of the 63 cases diagnosed, 32 were women for 50.7% and 31 men (49.3%). 80.9% (51) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the total diagnosed cases (63) the most affected age groups were those over 60 years old with 24 cases (38%), followed by those under 40, with 20 (31.7%).

The residence places by provinces and municipalities of the 63 confirmed cases are as follows:

Havana: 23 (5 of La Habana del Este municipality, 4 from Plaza de la Revolucion; Arroyo Naranjo, Regla, Diez de Octubre and La Lisa, 2 each; San Miguel del Padron, Cerro, Guanabacoa, Old Havana, Boyeros and Playa,1 each)

Mayabeque: 10 (9 from San José de las Lajas municipality and 1 from Melena del Sur)

Matanzas: 9 (6 from Limonar municipality, 2 from Matanzas and 1 from Cardenas)

Villa Clara: 14 (from Santa Clara municipality)

Cienfuegos: 1 (from Cienfuegos municipality)

Sancti Spiritus: 2 (from Sancti Spíritus and Cabaiguan municipalities)

Camaguey: 1 (from Camaguey municipality)

Holguin: 1 (from Gibara municipality)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 (from Santiago de Cuba municipality)

Details of the 63 confirmed cases:

Havana

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 57, resident in Old Havana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is investigated. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

58-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

A 29-year-old Cuban citizen, residing in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 58, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

30-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 8, resident in Boyeros municipality, province Havana. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

62-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

34-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 34 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 75, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

48-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

43-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

43-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. Wandering, with psychiatric disorders. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Regla municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Regla municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

68-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 26, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 45, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Plaza municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 39, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 30, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

31-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Mayabeque

15-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 15, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

15-year-old Cuban citizen, San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 68, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 72, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in Melena del Sur municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 25 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality of, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before.13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 36, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality of, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 78, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, municipality of Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

76-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen,10, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

36-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

64-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 20, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

3-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. The source of infection is being investigated.18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen 47, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

84-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 69, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home.35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

75-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

55-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

74-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

86-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

88-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

78-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

87-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 81, resident in in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home.35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

87-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A confirmed case contact associated with the event at the Nursing Home. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. The source of infection is being investigated.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cienfuegos

26-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cienfuegos municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 54 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Sancti Spiritus

Cuban citizen, 21 age, resident in Sancti Spíritus municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

5-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cabaiguan municipality, Sancti Spiritus province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Camaguey

63-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of Camaguey municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 46 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Holguin

Cuban citizen, 79, resident in Gibara municipality, Holguin province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Santiago de Cuba

Cuban citizen, 62, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 56, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

710 of the 986 patients diagnosed with the disease have a stable clinical evolution. There are 32 deaths (one in the day), two evacuated and 227 medical discharges (35 more yesterday). 10 patients are reported in a critical condition and five patients in a severe condition.

Movement of Patients in a Critical Condition and in a Severe Condition

A patient is changed from severe to a critical condition. A patient leaves the death critic’s report by death.

Three patients go from “care” to severe report. Four Salvador Allende Hospital patients leave the severe condition to “care” report.

Patients Reported in a Critical Condition

78-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana. He is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. He has a history of diabetes millitus and had surgery for bladder neoplasm. He evolves without new complications, ventilatory and radiological improvement, stable hemodynamically. Ultrasound with bladder tumor (relapsing) and dilation of the pyelo-calicial system. He remains reported in a critical condition.

41-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. She has a history of diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, obesity, Cushing Syndrome. She is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. Radiological clinical worsening, afebrile, with an arterial ischemic injury of the lower left limb unchanged, in a stable mechanical ventilation. She remains reported in a critical condition.

80-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of ischemic heart disease and high blood pressure. He began with manifestations of progressive dyspnoea and polypnea. Presents Rx Thorax with signs of respiratory distress. He evolves satisfactorily, they work on the weathe of ventilation, hemodynamically stable. Rx chest inflammatory interstitial lesions of both hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

81-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cerro, Havana province. With immunodeficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney failure. Unstable with clinical and gasometric worsening, afebrile, in mechanical ventilation. Unstable hemodynamically. Inflammatory and interstitial lesions in both hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana. She is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. She is maintained with mechanical ventilation, unstable hemodynamically. Bilateral diffuse X chest inflammatory infiltratory, electrocardiogram persists supra ST unevenness in lower poster face. She remains reported in a critical condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and psoriasis. Admitted to hospital with oxygen desaturation, requires mechanical ventilation. He remains afebrile, with light respiratory distress, thorax with bilateral interstitial inflammatory lesions, stable hemodynamically. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. It was necessary to ventilate because makes 3rd degree ventricular atrium blockage box and external pacemaker is placed. Stable hemodynamically dependent on transient pacemaker. Rx chest inflammatory lesions in both hemithorax fields. She is reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 53, admitted to Manuel Piti Fajardo Hospital of Villa Clara. With a history of diabetes mellitus. Clinical and gasometric improvement, without fever, two diarrhoeal bowel movements that required volume replacement, low tracheobronial secretions, without sedation, awakening and cooperative, in mechanical ventilation, Chest Rx with radiological improvement. Hemodynamically stable. She remains reported in a critical condition.

A 49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba. He has a history of high blood pressure. He has radiological and clinical improvement. Hemodynamically stable. mechanical ventilation. Gasometry within acceptable ranges. Rx thorax, disseminated lesions, with presence of pneumonic block in middle third of both lung fields. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 85, from Placetas. With a personal pathological history of hypothyroidism, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney failure and high blood pressure. He is conscious, afebrile, required haemodialysis yesterday, improving his disorder of the inner environment and reversing atrial fibrillation, spontaneously ventilating. Rx chest. Infiltrated for bilateral yarn. He is reported in a critical condition.

Patients Reported in a Severe Condition:

Cuban citizen, 77, from the Nursing Home No. 3, in Villa Clara. She has no comorities. Enters hospital with a diagnosis of senile dementia, mild hypoxemia and suspected chronic kidney failure. She is conscious, not cooperating because her senile dementia with episodes of psychomotor agitation, presented diarrhoeal picture on two occasions, spontaneously ventilating Rx chest no pleuro pulmonary lesions. She is reports in a serious condition.

82-year-old Cuban citizen. Personal pathological history. No morbidities. Patient received by table of ventricular dysfunction after administration of fluids. It has had worsening respiratory, feeding, oriented, made two diarrhoeal bowel movements, spontaneously ventilating with face mask, oxygen dependent, when removed makes breathing difficulty and desaturation frame, Hemodynamically stable, Rx chest Interstitial opacity at an infra-clavicular vertex and for right spinning, as well as in the outer region of the left hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

84-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Camaguey province. Wandering, with heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, prostatic hyperplasia and smoker. He is stable, with clinical and radiological improvement, afebrile, spontaneously ventilated with oxygen supplement. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest. Cardiomegalia, bilateral inflammatory congestive lesions. He remains reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 29 age, resident in Mayari municipality, Holguin. HIV-positive case. Entered for post-pregnancy interruption. She started her symptoms when she was admitted. Ventilating spontaneously. She has clinical and radiological improvement over yesterday, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Rx thorax, Bibasal Segmental Atelectasia. She’s still reported in a serious state.

81-year-old Cuban citizen. Personal pathological history of untreated ischemic cardiopathy. He is afebrile, with frequent wet cough, spontaneously ventilating with oxygen supply. Hemodynamically stable, Rx chest with the presence of inflammatory lesions in both lung fields. He is reported in a serious condition.

44-year-old Cuban citizen, who returned from Spain last March, died. He had a history of chronic myeloid leukemia, and perianal abscess with treatment. He had nosebleeds, anemia, mechanical ventilation, with light respiratory distress. Rx chest with interstitial inflammatory lesions and pneumonic block from the right base. He was reported to be critic. He exhibited clinical and gasometric worsening with hemodynamic instability without response to the therapeutic measures used. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until April 17, 182 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 2 million 114 thousand 269 confirmed cases (+84 thousand 339) and 145 thousand 144 deaths (+ 8 thousand 824) for a lethality of 6.86% (+0.15).

In the Americas region, 787 thousand 079 confirmed cases are reported (+38 thousand 823), 37.23% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 38 thousand 496 deaths (+2 thousand 808) and a lethality of 4.89% (+0.13).