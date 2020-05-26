Cuba confirms 170 active COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, May 25, 434 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another one thousand 823 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

For Covid-19, 492 samples were studied, resulting in 16 positive samples. The country accumulates 97 thousand 003 samples carried out and one thousand 963 positive (2.0%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 16 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 963 in the country.

The 16 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them15 (93.7%) confirmed case contacts, and in one (6.25%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 16 diagnosed cases, 11 (68.7%) women and five (31.2%) men. The most affected age group was 40 to 59 with seven cases (43.7%), followed by those aged 20-39 with five cases (31.2%). 87.5% (14) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 16 new confirmed cases:

Havana: 13 cases

Cuban citizen, 40, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

4-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 43, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 83, resident in the municipality Arroyo Naranjo, Havana province. Case contact confirmed above. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen 34, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 18, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 24 contacts are kept under surveillance.

25-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

53-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 21, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 50, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 48, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas: 3 cases

25-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of previously confirmed cases.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 20, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 72, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,963 patients diagnosed with the disease, 170 are kept admitted and 166 (97.6%) have a stable clinical evolution. There are 82 deaths (none in the day), two evacuees and 709 recovered patients (87.1%). Four patients are reported in a serious condition.

Patients reported in severe condition:

Cuban citizen, 85. From Centro Habana municipality. With a history of prostate cancer with pulmonary metastasis. Being admitted with coughing, he started with polypnea and was moved to Intensive Care Therapy. He has a favorable, hemodynamically stable evolution. Chest RX with inflammatory lesions in both lung fields to predominate of left hemithorax related to pulmonary metastases and possible bone. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 68. She is from Arroyo Naranjo municipality. With a history of hemolytic anemia. She has a favorable, hemodynamically stable evolution. Chest RX with right-based inflammatory lesions. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 52, from La Habana del Este municipality. History of high blood pressure, HIV-positive with 20 years of evolution, bronchial asthma. He entered Intensive Care Therapy due to worsening of his clinical picture. He started with a dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. He is hemodynamically stable. Chest RX with inflammatory lesions in both lung fields predominantly the lower 2/3 of left lung and middle lobe of right lung. He is reported in a serious condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen from Matanzas municipality. A history of arterial hypertension and traumatic brain hemorrhage. Patient convalescent with sequel of admission by Politrauma who received medical discharged from the Faustino Perez Hospital with negative test. He is given PCR on May 11, for presenting a wet cough, with a positive result, he was moved for Intensive Care Therapy of Mario Munoz Military Hospital due to ventilatory demand and marked weakness. He has motor aphasia, hemodynamically stable. Chest RX with inflammatory lesions on both lung bases. He is reported in a serious condition.

Until May 25, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with 5 million 371 thousand 660 confirmed cases (+98 thousand 088) and 344 thousand 814 deaths (+ 3 thousand 092) for a lethality of 6.42% (-0.06).

In the Americas region, 2 million 471 thousand 491 confirmed cases (+ 52 thousand 136) are reported, 46.01% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 144 thousand 347 deaths (+1 thousand 767) for a lethality of 5.84% (-0.05).