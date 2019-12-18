Cuba condemns OAS aggression against medical collaboration



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba denounced the new aggression of the Organization of American States (OAS) against the international medical collaboration of the island in several countries of the world.

The agency led by Luis Almagro convened a forum for this Wednesday in Washington to discredit the participation of Cuban health specialists in social programs of Third World nations.

In this regard, Rogelio Sierra Diaz, Cuban Foreign Vice-Minister, expressed on Twitter that Almagro and his clique intend to ignore millions of lives saved by our health personnel around the world.

Johana Tablada, Deputy Director General for the United States of MINREX, explained that the aforementioned forum is part of the White House’s smear and lie campaign to discredit the Cuban Revolution in one of the country’s most prestigious areas: medical cooperation.