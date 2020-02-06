All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»Cuba and Vietnam: Sixty Years of Brotherhood

Cuba and Vietnam: Sixty Years of Brotherhood

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Cuba and Vietnam: Sixty years of brotherhood

Cuba and Vietnam celebrate six decades of friendship. Photo: Dayani Haro Cordovéz

HAVANA, Cuba.- This year, Cuba and Vietnam celebrate six decades of solidarity, brotherhood, fidelity and integral cooperation, Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power said.

Upon receiving at the Havana Capitol the Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Truong Thi Mai, Lazo recalled that Fidel and Ho Chi Minh were the architects of that brotherhood, highlighted the permanent parliamentary exchanges, and thanked for the support in the Cuban fight against the blockade.

The distinguished visitor also highlighted the close and strong ties between the two nations, acknowledged Cuba’s invariable support at all times, and ratified the rejection of the siege imposed by Washington.

Minutes earlier, Lazo and Truong took a tour of several areas of the Capitol, the institutional headquarters of the Cuban legislature.

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.