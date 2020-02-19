Cuba and Paraguay for strengthening parliamentary ties

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Vice-President of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Rolando Gonzalez Patricio, and the Deputy of the National Republican Association Party of Paraguay, Marlene Graciela Ocampos, discussed the relations of friendship between the two peoples, and reiterated the desire to strengthen parliamentary ties.

During the meeting at the Havana Capitol, Gonzalez Patricio thanked the support against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington.

For her part, Ocampos expressed satisfaction with the Cuban medical cooperation in her country, and the interest of renewing the agreements allowing Paraguayan indigenous youth to study medicine in the island.

Ambassador Bernardino Cono accompanied the Paraguayan Member, and Ricardo Garcia, an official of the International Relations Commission, was also present for Cuba.