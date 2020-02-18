Cuba and Africa: Strong bonds of brotherhood

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Pan-African Parliament, Roger Nkodo Dang, gave a keynote speech on the work of that African Union body and its main challenges.

In Baragua Hall at the Capitol of Havana, institutional headquarters of the Cuban legislature, the Cameroonian politician highlighted that the platform he represents has among its objectives to promote peace, security and stability; give voice to African peoples, and cooperate with other agencies.

At the meeting, the Vice-President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Ana Maria Mari Machado, recalled Cuba’s contribution to the liberation struggle of several African countries, and said that on that continent there are also examples of resistance.

Those present appreciated the opportunity to learn about the functioning of the Pan-African Parliament, and highlighted the historic ties of brotherhood and solidarity that unite us.