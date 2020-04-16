Cuba adds 48 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, April 15, 2 thousand 629 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 5,960 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

One thousand 386 cases were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 48 positive samples. The country accumulates 21 thousand 837 samples made and 862 positive (3.9%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 48 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 862 in the country.

The 48 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of these, 31 were contacts of confirmed or suspected cases and the source of infection of 17 is investigated.

Of the 48 diagnosed cases, 27 belong are female (56.2%) and 21 male (43.7%). 47.9% (23) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, the age groups most affected are: 40-60 years old and those over 60, with 16 cases each and a 33.3% respectively. The most representative provinces are Havana with 23 cases (45%) and Villa Clara with 19 cases (39%). Of the cases of Villa Clara, 17 belong to an outbreak in the Nursing Home No.3 of Santa Clara.

The residence places by provinces and municipalities of the 48 confirmed cases is as follows:

Havana: 23 (4 from La La Habana del Este municipality; Cerro, Diez de Octubre and Plaza de la Revolucion with 3 each; Marianao with 2, and Playa, Old Havana, San Miguel del Padron, Cotorro, La Lisa, Regla, Guanabacoa, and Centro Habana with 1 each)

Matanzas: 1 (from Cardenas municipality)

Villa Clara: 19 (18 from Santa Clara municipality and one of Placetas municipality)

Sancti Spíritus:1 (from La Sierpe municipality)

Ciego of Avila:1(from Florencia municipality)

Camaguey: 2 (from Camaguey municipality)

Guantanamo: 1 (from Guantanamo municipality)

Details of the 48 new confirmed cases:

Havana

29-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. Contact of a case confirmed before. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

53-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 32, resident in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

34-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

21-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 44, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 8 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 58, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

56-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 57, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a traveler from the United States last March. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 53, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

31-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 44 years, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 8 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

70-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 3 contacts are kept under surveillance.

76-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 5 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 49, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. Case contact confirmed above. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

60-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.. 8 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 54 years of age, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. She has an epidemiological nexus to an affected area. 5 contacts are kept under surveillance.

20-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 55 contacts are kept under surveillance.

19-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

58-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 75, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 66, resident in Cardenas municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

Cuban citizen, 31, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 81, resident in Santa Clara municipality, province Villa Clara. A contact of a case confirmed before. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

68-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

87-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 79, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 20, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

85-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed befor. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

27-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 81, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before.17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 77, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

31-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 21, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

85-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Placetas municipality, Villa Clara province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

A 43-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

83-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

83-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Sancti Spiritus

Cuban citizen, 31 , resident in La Sierpe municipality, Sancti Spiritus province. A contact of a case confirmed before 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Ciego de Avila

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Florencia municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Camaguey

75-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of Camaguey municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 32 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of Camaguey municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 32 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Guantanamo

69-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guantanamo municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a case confirmed before. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 862 patients diagnosed with the disease, 646 have a stable clinical evolution. There are 27 deaths (3 more than yesterday), two evacuees and 171 medical discharges (20 more than yesterday). 10 patients are reported in a critical condition and six patients in a severe condition.

Movement of patients in a critical condition and in a severe condition.

Three new critical cases added. A patient leaves the critical condition´s report because he died.

Two new patients are incorporated in a severe condition. Three patients move from condition severe to “seriously ill”

Patients reported in critical condition:

78-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana. He is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. He has a history of Diabetes Millitus and had surgery for bladder neoplasm. He evolves without new complications, light respiratory distress, is maintained with mechanical ventilation, stable hemodynamically. He remains reported in a critical condition.

41-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. She has a history of Diabetes Mellitus, high blood pressure, obesity, Cushing Syndrome. She is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. With mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress. She remains reported in a critical condition.

81-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. With immunodeficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney failure. He keeps mechanical ventilation, Rx with inflammatory and interstitial lesions in both hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana. She is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. She is maintained with mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress, hemodynamically unstable. Chest Rx with bilateral inflammatory lesions. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 53, admitted to Manuel Piti Fajardo Hospital, of Villa Clara. With a history of Diabetes Mellitus. She is kept in mechanical ventilation, light respiratory distress, hemodynamically stable and Interstitial infiltrated chest Rx from both lung fields. She remains reported in a critical condition.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba. He has a history of high blood pressure. He has mechanical ventilation, hemodynamically stable, chest Rx with radiological improvement. He remains reported in a critical condition.

44-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of chronic myeloid leukemia and has a perianal abscess under treatment. He has mechanical ventilation, light respiratory distress, hemodynamically stable. He has bilateral interstitial inflammatory lesions. He remains reported in a critical condition.

80-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of ischemic heart disease and high blood pressure. He began with manifestations of progressive dyspnoea and polypnea. Presents Rx Thorax with signs of respiratory distress. He was transferred to Intensive Therapy, where he arrives in respiratory anguish and begins to be ventilated, hemodynamically stable. Rx chest inflammatory interstitial lesions of both hemithorax. He´s reported in a critical condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and psoriasis. He was admitted with oxygen desaturation, requires mechanical ventilation. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with bilateral interstitial inflammatory lesions. He´s reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. It is necessary to ventilate her because she makes 3rd degree ventricular atrium blockage box and external pacemaker is placed. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest inflammatory lesions in both hemithorax fields. She is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a severe condition:

29-year-old Cuban citizen, residing in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. With a history of bronchial asthma and obesity. He presented a light, hemodynamically stable respiratory distress. He’s still reported in a severe condition.

51-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. History of high blood pressure. He is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. He ventilates spontaneously, hemodynamically stable. He is reported in a severe condition.

82-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. Admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. Stable without new complications, without fever, she ventilates spontaneously. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest. Bilateral inflammatory lesions. She is reported in a severe condition.

84-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of Camaguey province. Wandering, with heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, prostatic hyperplasia and smoker. He has shortness of breath, dry cough and traumatic hematuria, he spontaneously ventilated. Rx chest Bilateral inflammatory congestive lesions. He is reported in a severe condition.

87-year-old Cuban citizen. A history of senile dementia and bronchial asthma as a child. Being admitted to the suspect room she begins with shortness of breath and desaturating so she is moved for intensive care. She is without fever, spontaneously ventilating with oxygen supplement. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest signs of pulmonary emphysema and inflammatory lesions to predominate of right hemithorax. She is reported in a severe condition.

82-year-old Cuban citizen. Patient admitted initially due to episode of vomiting and diarrhoea, without ventilatory disorders, after volume administration begins with tachycardia, tendency to undocumented high blood pressure and referred hypoxemia. It is interpreted as a fluid dysfunction due to liquids administration. She remains conscious, oriented, spontaneously ventilating with oxygen supplement. Stable hemodynamics. Rx chest Interstitial opacity at infraclavicular vertex and for right spinning, as well as in outer region of left hemithorax. She is reported in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, three deaths happened yesterday:

84-year-old Cuban citizen, Santa Clara resident, Villa Clara. He started with symptoms on the 25th, was admitted to Manuel Piti Fajardo Military Hospital, with a history of ischemic cardiopathy, arterial hypertension, hypothyroidism and repeating neuropathies. He had been in for 12 days in intensive therapy with mechanical ventilation and severe respiratory distress. Unstable hemodynamically with episodes of tachycardia and cardiovascular dysfunction, Rx chest radiological worsening and marked bilateral and respiratory interstitial infiltrate. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

58-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality. With a history of liver cirrosis and chronic lymphangitis. He was referred with decay and anorexia by the family doctor to Calixto Garcia Hospital for admission for his decompensation. He showed a sharpening of his liver picture. While in hospital, he developed a respiratory process, which evolves into severity. It was studied for cases of severe acute respiratory infection resulting positive to COVID-19. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Cuban citizen, 73, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. With a history of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, as well as Grade IV Chronic renal insufficiency with haemodialysis treatment, so he had stayed at hospital in previous days. He had dyspnoea and frequent congestive heart failure. Because of worsening of the picture, it is suspected decompensation of his heart failure and pleural effusion pneumonia. She was identified with possible severe acute respiratory failure, with aggravation of the clinical picture leading to death. As a case of severe IRA she was studied to rule out COVID-19 proving positive yesterday. We deeply regret what happened and convey to her family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until April 15, 182 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with a million 948 thousand 511 confirmed cases (+75 thousand 246) and 125 thousand 966 deaths (+7 thousand 112) for a lethality of 6.46% (+0.12).

In the Americas region, 710 thousand 601 confirmed cases (+34 thousand 485), 36.47% of the total reported cases in the world are reported, with 30 thousand 308 deaths (+2 thousand 894) and a lethality of 4.27% (0.21).