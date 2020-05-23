Cuba accumulates 1,931 confirmed cases with COVID-19

At the close of yesterday, May 22, 631 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another thousand 699 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, one thousand 718 samples were studied, resulting in 15 positive samples. The country accumulates 92 thousand 629 samples made and one thousand 931 positive (2.1%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 15 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 931 in the country.

The 15 new confirmed cases were Cuban. 100% were confirmed case contacts.

Of the 15 cases diagnosed, nine (60%) were women and six (40%) men. The most affected age group was 40 to 60 with eight cases (53.3%). 60% (9) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 15 confirmed cases:

Havana: 13 cases

38-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 62, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

37-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 55, resident in Boyeros municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 46, resident in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 55, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 28 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 28, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 22 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 7, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

16-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 49, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

48-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 72 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 30 contacts are kept under surveillance.

42-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas: 1 case

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Ciego de Avila: 1 case

Cuban citizen, 24, resident in Moron municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,931 patients diagnosed with the disease, 177 are kept admitted and 173 (97.4%) have a stable clinical evolution. 81 deaths (none in the day), two evacuees, and 671 recovered patients (86.5%) (40 medical highs yesterday) are reported. One patient in a critical condition and three in a serious condition are reported.

Patient reported in critical condition:

Cuban citizen, 85, of Chiqui Gomez Polyclinic at Villa Clara. Background of peripheral venous insufficiency of both members and cholecystectomy. She is in mechanical ventilation, with moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Chest RX with bilateral alveolar interstitial infiltrate. She is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in severe condition:

Cuban citizen, 85. From Centro Habana municipality. With a history of prostate cancer with pulmonary metastasis. Being admitted due to coughing, he started with polypnea and was moved to Intensive Care Therapy. He is hemodynamically stable. Unchanged chest RX, with inflammatory lesions in both lung fields at predominance of left hemithorax related to pulmonary metastases and possible bone. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 68. She is from Arroyo Naranjo municipality. With a history of hemolytic anemia. She is hemodynamically stable. Chest RX better, with inflammatory lesions on left base. She is reported in a serious condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen from Matanzas municipality. A history of arterial hypertension and traumatic brain hemorrhage. Convalescent patient with sequel of admission by Politrauma who was medical discharged from Faustino Perez Hospital, more than a week ago with negative test. He is given PCR on May 11, for presenting a wet cough, with a positive result, he is moved for Intensive Care Therapy of Mario Munoz Military Hospital due to ventilatory demand and marked weakness. He has motor aphasia, generalized stiffness and recurrent clone movements, occasional wet cough, venting by tracheostomy. Hemodynamically stable. RX of unchanged chest, with sparse inflammatory speckle in middle third of right hemithoraz and left base. He is reported in a serious condition.

Until May 22, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with 5 million 067 thousand 579 confirmed cases (+106 thousand 604) and 332 thousand 711 deaths (+4 thousand 807), with a lethality of 6.57% (-0.04).

In the Americas region, 2 million 305 thousand 094 confirmed cases (+59 thousand 870) are reported, 45.49% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 136 thousand 725 deaths (+3 thousand 284) and a lethality of 5.93% (-0.01).