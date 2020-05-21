Cuba Accumulates 1,908 Confirmed Cases with Covid-19

At the close of yesterday, May 20, 689 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 1,697 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 743 samples were studied, resulting in 8 positive samples. The country accumulates 89 thousand 031 samples made and one thousand 908 positive (2.1%). At the close of yesterday, 8 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 908 in the country.

The eight new confirmed cases were Cuban. Seven of them were (87.5%) confirmed case contacts and in one of them The source of infection is being investigated. (12.5%).

Of the eight diagnosed cases, 4 (50.0%) were women and 4 (50.0%) men. By age group they are: four from 40 to 59 (50.0%) and two from 20 to 39 (25.0%). 37.5% (3) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 8 confirmed cases:

Havana

Cuban citizen, 57, residing in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

20-year-old Cuban citizen residing in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.23 contacts are kept under surveillance.

44-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Boyeros municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 68, residing in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen residing in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 8 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 26, residing in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 6 months, resident Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,908 patients diagnosed with the disease, 223 of them remain admitted; 218 of them (97.7%) have a stable clinical evolution. 80 deaths (one in the day), two evacuees and 603 recovered patients (84.0%) (30 highs yesterday) are reported. One patient in a critical condition and four in a serious condition are reported.

Patient reported in critical condition:

Cuban citizen, 55, comes from Matanzas municipality. History of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and chronic renal insufficiency dependent on dialytic treatment. He developed an acute lung edema so he was moved to Intensive Care Therapy. He is with worsening hypoxemia, alveolar recruitment maneuvers were performed and ventilated in decubitus. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx. with congestive lesions and distress elements in both lung fields. He is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

Cuban citizen, 85. From Centro Habana municipality. With a history of prostate cancer with pulmonary metastasis. Being admitted to coughing, he started with polypnea and moved to Intensive Care Therapy. He is afebrile, hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx. with inflammatory lesions in both lung fields to predominate of left hemithorax related to pulmonary metastases and possible bone. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 68m Arroyo Naranjo municipality. With a history of hemolytic anemia. He is hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx. with basal inflammatory lesions to left predominance. He is reported in a serious condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen from Matanzas municipality. A history of arterial hypertension and traumatic brain hemorrhage. Convalescent patient with sequel of admission by politrauma who was medical discharged from Faustino Perez Hospital, more than a week ago with negative test. PCR applied on May 11, due to wet cough, with a positive result, he is moved for Intensive Care Therapy of Mario Munoz Military Hospital for ventilatory demand and marked weakness. He is monitored, with motor aphasia, stiffness and recurrent clone movements, afebrile, with wet cough, venting by tracheostomy. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with discreet radiological improvement, sparse inflammatory speckling in middle third of right hemithorax and left base. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 69. From Cardenas municipality. A history of arterial hypertension and convalescence of hip fracture operation. Patient operated at Cardenas Hospital 45 days ago that evolved her immediate postoperative at Faustino Perez Hospital. At home, after being medical discharged, she began with respiratory symptoms. After being admitted began with sudden dyspnea and desaturation, it is considered possible pulmonary thromboembolism, moving for Intensive Care Therapy. She is conscious, oriented, cooperative, afebrile, again presented sudden dyspnea in hours of the night, ventilating, hemodynamically stable. Rx chest unchanged with radiopacity in veil throughout the right hemithorax compatible with pleural effusion. She is reported in a serious condition.

A 78-year-old Cuban citizen, a wanderer from the Provincial Social Care Center of Cotorro municipality died. Personal pathological background: arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung neoplasia, severe caloric protein malnutrition. On May 6 he was moved and admitted in Luis Diaz Soto Hospital while maintaining treatment according to protocol, stable evolution in the room. On May 17, evolutionary PCR is negative but he remained admitted to continue treatment of caloric protein malnutrition. On May 20 he developed sudden dyspnea, cyanosis, massive hemoptysis, hypotension and bradycardia. He was transferred to Therapy, intubated and ventilated in controlled mode, supported with amines. Volume replacement with blood is performed. He made cardiorespiratory arrests performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers that were not effective. We deeply regret what happened and convey our most heartfelt condolences.

Until May 20, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with 4 million 861 thousand 456 confirmed cases (+94 thousand 988) and 322 thousand 483 deaths (+ 4 thousand 282), with a lethality of 6.63% (-0.04).

In the Americas region, 2 million 186,907 confirmed cases (+52,452) are reported, 44.98% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 129 thousand 680 killed (+2 thousand 848) and a lethality of 5.93% (-0.01).