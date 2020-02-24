Cigar Festival Opens Its Doors

HAVANA, Cuba.- With the participation of two thousand 200 delegates from more than 60 countries, it began today in the Convention Palace of Havana the 22nd edition of the Cigar Festival, dedicated on this occasion to Bolivar and Montecristo brands.

The Vice-President of Habanos, Leopoldo Cintra Gonzalez, reported at a press conference that this year’s Trade Fair has the presence of 239 exhibitors from nine countries, five percent more than the previous event.

Cintra emphasized that within the extensive program of activities stands out the presentation of the new Habanos products for 2020, among which are Romeo and Julieta Golden Line, Bolivar Belicosos Finos and Montecristos Herederos.

The Vice-President of Habanos pointed out that other innovations such as: Partagas Tropicales, Hoyo de Monterrey Primaveras and Juan Lopez National Selection will be presented.