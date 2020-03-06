All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Chancellors of Cuba and Panama Will Hold Talks

News
Chancellors of Cuba and Panama will hold talks

The Chancellor of Cuba on official visit to Panama.

PANAMA CITY. Panama. – Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Panamanian counterpart, Alejandro Ferrer, will hold official talks at the Simon Bolívar Palace in Panama City.

The visitor’s schedule includes a tour of areas of the property treasuring the room where the Amphythyonic Congress was held, an exchange with Pedro Miguel Gonzalez, Secretary General of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, and Panamanians in solidarity with Cuba.

As part of his first official visit to Panama, Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez met with members of the Martian Association of Cuban Residents in that country.

The diplomat spoke of efforts to succeed amid the obstacles imposed by the U.S. government, and about the role Cubans can play abroad in breaking the siege and seeking ways to benefit the national economy.

